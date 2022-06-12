Nigerian singer Asake confirms Nairobi tour





Nigerian Afro-pop singer Asake known for his hit song Sungba is set to perform in Kenya for the first time.

Asake, born Ahmed Ololade will arrive in Nairobi on July 1, 2022, ahead of his performance at Parklands in Nairobi the following day.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Asake explained he intends to make his first trip to Kenya memorable.

“I’ve never been to Kenya but my Nigerian brothers and sisters who’ve performed there before tell me it’s a beautiful country with beautiful people who appreciate good African music and vibe. I want to make the most of this visit to impress and satisfy my fans.”

“I’m also looking forward to interacting with Kenyan musicians and developing relationships.”

Promoter Ibikunle Adisa who heads Bruce Promotions Entertainment, explained unlike the usually crowded concerts, Asake’s event will be one adorned with lavish splendor. There will be reservation tables where a table of four will go for Sh 50,000 and will come with one bottle of champagne. The entrance fee will be Sh 3,000 with tickets available on mticket.com.

“What we are trying to do here is give the Kenyan fans an experience. We break away from the crowd kind of concerts but rather have a good number attend an event, be comfortable, enjoy drinks and meals and while at it get entertained,” Adisa stated.

Asake, aka Mr Money, rose to fame after releasing his hit song, Lady in 2020. A year earlier, he’d been featured by popular comedian Broda Shaggi on his song Star. Ever since, the musician’s star has shone with several releases such as Don’t Hype Me, Yan Yan, Ayeeeza, My Money, and Palazzo which is among the highly ranked hits at the moment.

The Nigerian artist is enjoying a great reception from his fans for his latest hit song Omo Ope featuring YBNL boss and talented artist Olamide AKA Baddo.

The song is off the singer’s new EP dubbed Ololade Asake, released only a few weeks ago. Ololade Asake is a four-track EP with only Olamide as a featured artist.

The self-proclaimed Mr Money ventured into music at a young age.

He also showcased his talent through freestyle videos on social media that slowly gained recognition in the music industry earning him praise from Nigerian music moguls like Olamide and Burna Boy.

Olamide announced the signing of Asake to his record label in February 2022.