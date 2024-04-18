Nightclubs, restaurants in Uhuru Park open until midnight

View of the newly revamped Uhuru Park on April 18, 2024, during the park's handover to the Nairobi County Government after the completion of its rehabilitation under the KDF. PHOTO| WILFRED NYANGARESI

Nairobi’s nightclub lovers will soon be heading to Uhuru Park to unwind after a long day at work, where they can enjoy the cool breeze and the aura of the city.

This follows the official reopening of the iconic park after more than two years of renovation by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

On Thursday 18 April, the Governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja, was handed over the park by the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Aden Duale, who announced new features that will brighten the park.

Governor Sakaja said that the county will advertise for tenders to set up night clubs in the park, which will benefit adults who want to stay in the park until midnight.

Part of the equipment the county is expected to introduce in Uhuru Park and Central Park will include gym equipment that will give visitors a chance to work out.

We will be inviting tenders and expressions of interest and the business facilities that are here. We have a restaurant that needs to be run, we need a Public Private Partnership (PPP) for people to build hotels, restaurants,” said Sakaja.

“We have agreed that you stop making noise in the settlements and come here. You can come here and shout until the cows come home. Whoever wants to build a club on the other side (Central Park) can also come and build it because we also want to bring entertainment back to the CBD.

Sakaja said the tender process would be transparent, and added that they would soon be bringing swimming boats back to the park.

However, swimming will take some time as the county plans to drain the water in the artificial lake in Uhuru Park to allow the contractor to rehabilitate it.

“We have to drain it so that we can concrete it so that it is clear water. That is part of the work that needs to be done so that people can enjoy the boat ride. We want to see ducks swimming, but as it is, you cannot have that because of the soil.

In addition, the recreational facility will have walkways and enough terraces for resting, where residents will have a clear view of the Nairobi Expressway and the CBD.

The governor said security has been tightened in the parks, and that county inspectors and police will be manning the parks day and night.

County officials will also be monitoring the movements of visitors to the area to ensure that the facility is safe.