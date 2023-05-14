Njugush, Nameless, Corazon and other Kenyan celebs celebrate Mother Day in style

Kenyan celebrities have taken to social media to honor and appreciate their mothers and spouses on Mother’s Day.

Mike Mondo, a popular radio host, expressed his gratitude to his spouse, Hellie, acknowledging her sacrifices and the joy they share together.

He wished her a happy Mother’s Day, reminding her that she is loved and valued.

Njugush, a well-known comedian, extended his Mother’s Day wishes to his wife, Celestine Ndinda, and all mothers. He thanked them for their sacrifices and recognized the importance of their role.

Corazon Kwamboka reflected on the challenges and rewards of being a mother.

She emphasized the unique and unconditional love between a mother and her children, wishing all mothers a happy Mother’s Day.

Betty Mutei Kyalo, a renowned media personality, celebrated being a mother to her daughter Ivanna.

She expressed her love for her child and expressed gratitude for the experience of motherhood.

She also sent her Mother’s Day wishes to all mothers, including those with children on earth and in heaven.

Prophetess Monica, a spiritual figure, dedicated her Mother’s Day message to her own mother.

She acknowledged her mother’s significant role in shaping her life and being her source of strength and support.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation and prayed for her mother’s well-being.

Judy Nyawira, a social media influencer, celebrated all the extraordinary mothers.

She commended their exceptional efforts and recognized their remarkable contributions in raising their children.

Maureen Waititu, a popular content creator, expressed her gratitude for the blessing of being a mother to her two sons.

She extended her Mother’s Day wishes to all mothers and mother figures, acknowledging their significant role in shaping the world.

Zubeida Kananu, a well-known TV journalist, shared a heartfelt message on her first Mother’s Day without her mother.

While feeling the emptiness, she expressed immense gratitude for her mother’s impact and unconditional love.

She honored her mother and extended her wishes to all mothers, mothers-to-be, godmothers, and guardians, recognizing their essential role in the world.

Boniface Mwangi, a prominent activist, described mothers as the life force of humanity, emphasizing their indispensable role.

He encouraged everyone to appreciate their mothers and express their love and gratitude.

He wished his wife, Njeri, a happy Mother’s Day, highlighting her dedication as a mother. He also sent his Mother’s Day wishes to all the incredible mothers out there.

Nameless, a renowned musician, honored four important mothers in his life: his mother, Eunice, his sisters, Rosemary and Judy, and his wife, Wahu.

He acknowledged their influence in shaping him into the man he is today and expressed his gratitude for their strength and love.

He extended his wishes to all mothers, appreciating their tireless efforts in nurturing their children and making the world a better place.

