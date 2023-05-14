Three highway robbers who have been terrorising motorists along Makuyu highway arrested





Three suspected highway robbers were May 13, 2023, nabbed following a series of complains from motorists along Makuyu Highway.

Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for the accomplices of the three who are suspected of reigning terror on motorists plying the busy highway.

“They are part of a gang that has been harassing motorists and robbing them of their valuables along the busy Kenol- Sagana highway,” a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) read in part.

DCI sleuths said the highway thugs were armed with machetes and other crude weapons used to erect roadblocks and attack motorists especially during the night.

Due to the consistent complains, police officers and DCI detectives conducted an intelligence led investigations in Makuyu area within Kambiti and Kitini area.

During the intelligence led investigations, the officers managed to nab the three from their hideout.

“More suspects are being sought in the ongoing operation with detectives appealing for information from the public through the anonymous,” the DCI said.

This comes at a time when detectives have also launched a manhunt for three suspects who were nabbed on camera terrorizing radio presenters’ inside Mwinyonjo FM studios.

On the May 5, 2023, an armed gang of daring thugs stormed the studio of a vernacular radio station in Nakuru County during a live programming.

The show was live on various social media platforms when the masked men casually walked into the studio as a man and woman were engaging the presenter.

Interestingly, the programme was a live Christian show and the guest in a pink t-shirt was all smiles as he engaged the presenters.

A video that captured the incident shows the first masked man in a cap coming into frame with a firearm.

Also read: WATCH: Uganda Police arrest colleague in shooting incident over Sh60,000 ‘debt’