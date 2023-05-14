Pauline Njoroge Marya Prude’s emotional thoughts on Mother’s Day

Marya Prude and Blogger Pauline Njoroge shared heartfelt messages as they paid tribute to their kids.

Marya Prude, the ex-wife of TV presenter Willis Raburu, bravely shared her heartfelt message on her Instagram page.

Having lost her daughter in 2019, Marya extended her wishes to fellow mothers who have endured similar pain.

She acknowledged the pain of not witnessing the sparkle in their babies’ eyes, feeling their tiny hands, or hearing their cries.

Marya empathized with mothers who left the hospital with empty arms and empty wombs, struggling with leaking breasts but no child to nourish.

She recognized the unimaginable agony of carrying a heart that beats while their little ones have ceased to exist.

Marya also expressed the longing to turn back time, wondering if there was anything she could have done differently to save her baby’s life.

Blogger Pauline Njoroge, known for her outspoken views on various issues, including politics and social justice, shared her personal journey with miscarriage.

She recounted the joy and happiness she experienced while carrying twins in her womb, cherishing those precious months.

However, the devastating loss of her unborn children shattered her world. Witnessing them fade away in a pool of blood caused her indescribable pain.

Pauline admitted that she became an emotional mess, shedding tears and breaking down countless times.

Yet, she also highlighted the strength she maintained outwardly as a woman and leader, knowing that sometimes it’s necessary to keep up a brave facade in public.

Gratitude filled Pauline’s heart as she recognized the strong support system that carried her through the darkest times and the grace of God that sustained her.

She conveyed a powerful message to all mothers, emphasizing the blessing and privilege of carrying life and bringing it into the world. She encouraged mothers to always treasure these moments.

