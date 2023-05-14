DCI launch manhunt for suspects who raided Mwinyonjo FM studios





Police have launched investigations following a daring attack by armed robbers inside a radio station in Nakuru.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it had launched a manhunt for the three suspects who terrorized presenters inside the Mwinyonjo FM studios.

The thugs who attacked while the presenters were live on air, reportedly stole eight mobile phones and Sh35,000.

Detectives made an appeal for information regarding the armed thugs who stormed the radio station.

“In the unfortunate incident recorded live on camera, the thugs who were armed with a firearm and machetes were captured as they made their way into the Mwinjoyo FM recording studio, where they ordered the presenters to lie down before they ransacked their pockets for money and other valuables,” the statement by the DCI read in part.

The suspected robbers also destroyed five cameras before they escaped by jumping over the establishment’s perimeter, located in Nakuru’s posh Milimani suburbs.

The show was live on various social media platforms when the masked men casually walked into the studio as a man and woman were engaging the presenter.

Interestingly, the programme was a live Christian show and the guest in a pink t-shirt was all smiles as he engaged the presenters.

A video that captured the incident shows the first masked man in a cap coming into frame with a firearm.

The presenters who were running the show when the armed thugs stormed in said that they at first thought the men were police officers but that was not the case.

“I wondered what police officers had come to do because something like this has never happened,” said Mr Robert Njuguna, a presenter at the station.

The presenter said he had to give in and follow orders when two other people walked into the studio carrying machetes and pistols.

All the six presenters who were inside the studio were then asked to lie flat on the floor and hand over all the money they had plus their mobile phones.

Mr Njuguna said the suspected robbers harassed them for over 30 minutes before they left.

Mr Dan Kamau, who is the studio manager said that the suspected robbers called him and demanded that he showed them where the CCTV cameras were being controlled from.

He said that he told them he knew nothing to do with CCTV cameras and they threatened to shoot him.

