Evelyne Cheluget’s in-tray as she takes over Immigration docket

A queue at the Department of Immigration Services Passport control office at Nyayo House in Nairobi for application and renewal of Passports in this photo taken on May 21, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Ms Evelyne Cheluget will on May 15, 2023 assume the role of Immigration Services Director General, replacing Mr Alexander Muteshi who proceeds to terminal leave.

The announcement was made by Mr Muteshi, in an internal memo, to staff on May 14, 2023.

“I thank you all for the support you have accorded me during my tenure as the director-general,” said Mr Muteshi in the memo.

The move ends Mr Muteshi’s five-year term at the helm of the Immigrations docket.

He has in the past served as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director of counter terrorism coordination.

Mr Muteshi took over the Immigrations Department from Maj Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa who was promoted and named the Principal Secretary for Immigration and registration of persons.

Prior to her latest appointment However, Ms Cheluget served as Deputy Director in the Immigration Service.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with specialization in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi (UON) where she graduated in 2003.

“Experienced Assistant Director with a demonstrated history of working in the government administration industry. Skilled in English, Government, Leadership, Project Planning, and Program Management,” she says on her official LinkedIn account.

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts Sociology and Linguistics from Egerton University.

Ms Cheulgut takes over a sensitive docket, as she will mainly have a grip on who enters and exits the country. This comes at a time the country’s security system is on alert on the terrorism front with keen interest on neighbouring Somalia.

The new Director General’s docket will also entail issuing and renewing passports to Kenyans who reside inside and outside Kenyans.

Kenyans have in the past complained of delays in receiving the crucial travel document, a move Mr Muteshi once attributed to the ‘breakdown of printers.’

The government has decentralised the passports service, which means Kenyans outside the country are able to renew their passports at the respective embassies.

Those in Eldoret, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu and environs also have the opportunity to receives servivces at the areas close to them.

Based at Nyayo House in Nairobi, Ms Chelgut, will be responsible for issuing Visas, work permits and student pass to foreigners residing in the country and monitor the process of who enters or exits the country.

