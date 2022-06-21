NMS to conduct fresh test run at Green Park terminus

Commuters walk after alighting from matatus during the Green Park Terminal test run by NMS on Tuesday April 27, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will on Wednesday conduct its final test run at the Green Park terminus.

The test run will be the fourth of its kind after the operational challenges were witnessed during the other three events.

NMS Director General Major General Mohammed Badi confirmed the test will be run in two phases, with the first involving PSVs terminating at the Railways station and the second featuring matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata roads.

The terminus which is located at the former Lunar Park, will be open to vehicles from Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong, Karen, Langata, Nairobi West/Madaraka, Kibra, Kawangware, Dagoretti/Satellite, Highrise/Ngumo, and Kikuyu.

Gen Badi added the Railways bus terminus will not be in use from Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and vehicles using Railways bus terminus from Mombasa road will join Lusaka road at Nyayo stadium roundabout to Jogoo road roundabout, Landhis road to Hakati terminus.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 all PSVs using Ngong road, Langata and Argwings Kodhek will pick and drop passengers at Green Park.

They will also be allowed to pick passengers from any other place other than Railways.

The test will continue until Sunday June 26, 2022, pending further communication.

Meanwhile, all PSVs from East lands that operate to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), with valid licenses and a 42 -plus capacity will operate to KNH via Haile Selassie Avenue.

Kenyatta Avenue and City Hallway will not be open to PSVs.

He said NMS enforcement officers will be part of the trial to ensure seamless flow of traffic at the terminal.

“For a start, all vehicles terminating at the Railways Station will operate on the trial run basis from 5am. We expect that there will be seamless flow both to the customers and the operators,” he said.

The terminal was initially meant to be commissioned on May 24 but was postponed.

NMS had said in March that it planned to relocate all matatus from the city centre from this month, starting with those designated to move to the Green Park terminus.

The terminus can accommodate between 300 and 350 vehicles at any one time, processing about 1,000 PSVs per hour and up to 20,000 per day.