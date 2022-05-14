Noti Flow and King Alami exchange love notes despite ‘break up’





Rapper Noti Flow has left her fans in speculation with a message that appears to suggest that she has gotten back with her ex-lover King Alami. Noti Flow (real name Natalie Florence) shared the heartfelt message on their supposedly first anniversary.

“Last year a day like this I met this headache but there’s no single day I’ve regretted meeting her. I can’t picture my life without her now. She’s my poison #happy1stanniversary to us,” Noti Flow gushed out

King Alami also went out of her way to share their turbulent times while expressing her love for the musician despite the things she has put her through.

“Happy one year anniversary to my Queen. She does everything and anything for me without asking. Some people believe there is one, the one who points your way to the sun. A person they believe makes them complete, the one who will support them when facing defeat. You are my angel, my one and only, my forever love, so we’ll never be lonely. You’ve brought to my life all your love and care… It made me see when I realized how rare it is to meet your angel or their soulmate but I’m glad I found mine and it’s you @notiflow I love you so f***ing much and I pray we stay forever together,” her post read in part.

Just a few weeks ago, the Foto Moto hitmaker announced through her Instagram stories that she was single but declined speaking on matters to do with King Alami.

This didn’t come as a surprise to many of her fans as the couple is known to have an on and off kind of relationship which dates back from when they started dating.

In July 2021, Noti Flow confessed to being gay, at which point she also opened up about being in a loving relationship with her lesbian lover, King Alami.

There were reports that King Alami once turned violent after an argument. At the time Noti Flow described her ex-girlfriend as a psycho.

“We had a normal little argument and she went all rampage. She started to punch the walls, hurting her wrists, and when I tried to stop her, she bit me on my shoulder and hand,” she wrote.

“She held knives at me and threatened to kill me and kill herself if I break up with her! She strangled me, so I couldn’t scream for help! I was out of breath for seconds, I thought I died.”