Oburu Oginga: I’m disturbed by political feud between Ruto and Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) with his brother Oburu Oginga during a past public gathering in Nyakach, Kisumu County on December 11, 2022. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has expressed his concern over the escalating feud between his younger brother Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. Senator Oginga said as the head of Odinga’s family, he is disturbed with the ongoing political difference between the two leaders.

He noted that as the head of state, President Ruto has the powers to calm things down, yet he is only making things worse.

“The president who holds the instruments of power is threatening Raila to a personal duel, as if the issues being discussed in this country is between him and Raila,” Senator Oginga said.

He pointed out that whether President Ruto won the presidency legally or illegally, he is still the president holding the instruments of power.

“If Raila is demonstrating in accordance with the constitution of Kenya, which he and other Kenyans fought for, then I don’t see a problem,” he said.

Senator Oginga, who claimed claimed President Ruto has plans to counter Mr Odinga’s demos, asked the president to instead focus on dealing with issues currently affecting the country.

He also said blamed the National Police Service of using excessive force during last Monday’s protests by leaders and supporters of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

The veteran politician’s sentiment come at the height of political hostilities between President Ruto and Mr Odinga after the head of state on Friday challenged the Azimio leader to a personal duel ahead of the second round of protests planned for Monday and Thursday next week.

“What is his issue with our traders? Let him come face me directly. I am the one who defeated him, not our traders. I defeated you very early, but you now don’t want to face me. You are only bothering ordinary citizens,” President Ruto said when he toured Kisii County.

However, in a show of total defiance, Mr Odinga, speaking just about 30 kilometres from where the President was in Gusiiland, called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right to picket as enshrined in the Constitution.

