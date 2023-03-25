Shock as ‘man who was buried’ three weeks ago returns from the dead





A man who was believed to have died and even buried shocked his family members when he returned home in Hazina estate, Nairobi County.

The man who is a boda boda operator was arrested by traffic officers and Nairobi County askaris and jailed on February 14 at Nairobi West Prisons in Lang’ata. He was later transferred to Ruiru Prisons before being set free after completing his sentence on Friday (March 24, 2023).

All along he had not informed his family of his predicament. So when the family found a body of a person who resembled him but had been badly injured, they picked the body and took it to the mortuary.

The family later buried the body at their home in Nyambaterere village in Nyacheki Division, Nyamache Sub County in Kisii.

“The body was badly damaged, as if it had been burned with acid. His elder brother identified the body,” one family member said.

Following the man’s shocking return home residents and neigbours at Hazina estate sought explanations as to why the police had allowed them to bury their kin’s body yet they knew he was still in jail.

Ms Judith Nyongesa, who is the Makadara Sub-County police boss, attempted calm down the angry residents by explaining why the man was arrested.

“This man was arrested for blocking other motorists within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD). Kindly, let him go home and have some time with the family,” she said.

