Omanyala on the seven-bedroom mansion he is building at a cost of Sh50 Million





Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala says 2024 was the year he made most of his millions since starting his career as a sprinter in 2016.

The Commonwealth champion is currently building his multi-million seven-bedroom house in Ruiru, Kiambu County. He estimates that it will cost him Sh50 million when completed.

“2024 was a good year for me financially,” the 29-year-old told the Nation.

Last year saw Omanyala land several brand ambassadorship and endorsement deals with various companies, including Visa, Adidas, Absa Bank Kenya, Tusker, and Toyota. He also secured deals with Oppo Kenya and Odibet, among others.

Omanyala has made millions through partnerships with these brands. In his deal with Tusker, for instance, he was paid Sh5 million to be their brand influencer during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Omanyala first signed a deal with Adidas, the multinational sportswear company, in January 2022.

The deal was due to expire this month, but after his successful outings on the track, the deal was extended to 2028.

“Financially I have been quite successful after having so much support which has allowed me to achieve some good milestones in life like building a house,” Omanyala told Nation.

Omanyala’s garage is a collection of high-end cars worth a total of Sh43 million. These include a Mercedes E-Class worth Sh8.4 million, a Toyota Harrier worth Sh5 million, a Toyota Prado Adventure Plus J250 worth Sh23 million, and two Toyota Hilux Double Cabin worth a combined Sh6.5 million.

Aside from sponsorship deals, Omanyala also made millions from racing. In total, he competed in 27 races in 2024, earning appearance fees and winning bonuses.

For example, he finished second in the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic, earning $6,000 (Sh771,000).

“I collected an appearance fee of Sh3.5 million in most of the races but the ABSA Kip Keino Classic was one of the best,” he confessed.