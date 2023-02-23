Pokot South lawmaker Pkosing’s bid to stop Friday ‘arrest’





The High Court will on February 23, 2023, determine whether to stop police from probing embattled Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing over his alleged involvement in sponsoring banditry in the North Rift.

Certifying the case filed by Pkosing as urgent, Lady Justice Diana Mochache, said the application filed by lawyer Danstan Omari raises triable issues.

Mr Omari asked Justice Mochache to grant the MP anticipatory bond given that he has been asked to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on February 24,2023 ( Friday) and thus he may be locked up for the weekend.

“The applicant (Pkosing) has never received any summons requiring him to attend to any police station or investigation agency. He is thus apprehensive that the intent requiring him to attend DCI offices at 4.30pm on Friday is to lock him up till Monday next week arbitrarily,” Omari states in the case filed under a certificate of urgency.

Omari states that the news about his arrest was widely circulated and he fears that ‘Police will raid his home and arrest him’.

Pkosing was arrested by police on February 16, 2023 while living his Continental House offices adjacent to Parliament and whisked to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu road.

He was interrogated and a statement recorded from him then requisitioned to return to the same office February 17, 2023.

Upon return he was turned back and asked to report at 4.30pm the same day when he was informed that ‘DCI was investigating him for money laundering’.

The lawmaker has over the past week had run-ins with DCI over banditry allegations.

Pkosing is seeking orders to stop his alleged imminent arrest pending the hearing of his application.

He named the DCI, Inspector General of Police, as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as defendants.

The third-term MP is asking the court to bar police from interfering with his rights.

The Lady Justice further set the hearing of the application on February 23, 2023 at 3pm.

Mr Omari is urging the court to protect the MPs rights by stopping police from arresting and detaining the suspects.