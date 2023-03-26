Police arrest woman who killed her three children, attempted suicide





Police in Thogoto, Kikuyu in Kiambu County on Sunday, March 26, 2023, arrested a woman who allegedly killed her three children before attempting suicide.

Mr Ronald Kirui who is the Kikuyu Sub County police boss said the woman was assisting the police with investigations.

“We are yet to know the motive of the heinous act and the woman is being grilled by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Mr Kirui.

Mr Kirui said that from what they had gathered from locals, the woman usually locked herself inside the house alongside the children.

She was also very bitter whenever any of the minors aged six months, 3 and 4 years walked out of the rented house.

“We suspect that she had issues with her family or the husband and it is for this reason that she decided to end the lives of the kids,” he said.

The woman, is said to have on the night of Saturday, March 25, 2023, killed the children before she tried hanging herself when the mission failed.

Neighbors say that they had a very loud bang in the house and when they rushed there they found her lying on the floor.

“The bodies of the children were lying on the bed, she was asked to have a seat and police were informed of what had transpired,” said Bernard Osoro a neighbor.

The bodies of the minors were taken to the Thogoto Hospital Morgue where they are lying awaiting postmortem.

Police officers also took the woman to Kikuyu Police Station where she is currently being held in relation to the deaths.

The woman also left behind a suicide note which will play a key role in investigating the whole saga as officers plan to arraign her in court on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The homicide detectives will also record a statement from the father of the house who was absent during the incident.

