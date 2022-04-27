Police detain four suspects suspected of drugging passengers on Easy Coach bus

Four suspects at the Kibera Law courts. They are suspected of drugging passengers aboard an Easy coach bus. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Four suspects at the Kibera Law courts. They are suspected of drugging passengers aboard an Easy coach bus. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda





Four men suspected of drugging passengers aboard an Easy Coach bus heading to Nairobi from Kisumu before stealing from them are in custody at Kabete police station.

They are Stephen Odero, Benson Hamisi, Harrison Nyamu, and Joshua Orengo.

They were arrested at the police station where the bus’ driver drove the vehicle after realizing his passengers had been drugged.

The four are suspected of having administered stupefying drugs to the passengers on the bus on the night of April 23, 2021.

Police suspect the four also administered the drugs to themselves as a cover-up for the crime as they were allegedly found with items belonging to passengers including mobile phones and laptops although they were also partially affected by the drugs.

Police-constable James Kariuki of Kabete police station obtained orders at Kibera law courts to detain the suspects for seven days

“The driver after being alerted drove the bus to Kabete police station where a search on passengers was done and the four were found in possession of stolen items.”

Kariuki said he needed the period to allow him and his colleagues to conclude investigations.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Kariuki said the passengers reported to have lost their valuables while asleep as they travelled at night.

“The complainants (passengers) allege the thieves were in the same bus posing as passengers,” Kariuki stated in the affidavit.

Kariuki said he needed the time to record the complainants’ and witnesses’ statements and ascertain ownership of the recovered stolen items.

The four denied taking part in the organized theft and claimed they were travelling like the rest.

Hamisi said he was travelling to visit Starehe Boys Centre where his son is a student.

The suspects will be held until Wednesday next week.

The orders were granted by Senior Resident Magistrate Renee Kitangwa.