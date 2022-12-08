Police take the heat after man’s brutal murder in Kariobangi





Activists from Kariobangi Social Justice Center have accused the police of laxity after a man was brutally murdered in the area by suspected robbers.

Mr Samuel Otieno, was on Sunday, 4, 2022 killed at Light Industries area near Church of the Lord within the slums.

“The deceased was coming from work at a local Leather-Products industry within Kariobangi Light Industries at around 7:30pm when the incident happened,” a statement by the team reads in part.

The activists also said there have been a continued outcry by members of the public over the surge in insecurity within the vast Kariobangi area.

“We are calling on the police and the relevant state authorities to move with speed and investigate and bring to book those behind the death of Mr Samuel Otieno,” the activists said.

The activists now want security to beefed up in the area and police patrol to be enhanced in the most affected areas across Kariobangi North.

They have also called for joint efforts and collaboration between police officers, community members and various security stakeholders in addressing insecurity within Kariobangi North.

Further, they have requested the government to come up with initiatives and programmes to mitigate crime among young people.

This comes at a time the government has stepped up its efforts to deal with crime in the country.

Nairobi County police commander Mr Adamson Bungei said that a number of suspected criminals who have been operating within the city had been nabbed.

“Many crime suspects have been nabbed by the police in the county and this is not the end until we completely deal with them,” he said.

