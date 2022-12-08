WhatsApp introduces 3D Avatars

Some of the 3D avatars that WhatsApp has introduced. PHOTO | COURTESY.

WhatsApp is finally adding 3D avatars to its growing feature set. WhatsApp will offer a predefined set while also giving ample options for customisation, the instant messaging platform said in a blog post.

“We’re bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats,” adding that “More styles are coming soon across all our apps,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the blog.

WhatsApp said that users could use personalized avatars as their profile photo or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting different emotions and actions. Avatar stickers on WhatsApp look similar to Snap’s Bitmoji or Apple’s Memoji stickers.

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits,” the company behind the popular instant messaging app said.

WhatsApp also said that users would get style enhancements including lighting, shading and hair style textures over time.

You can now use the new 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger, and even Instagram as stickers, feed posts, and even profile pictures for Facebook.

Users will also be able to create their avatars on WhatsApp once rolled out by going to the Settings menu.

The messaging app will also get a “Use Avatar” option in the profile photo settings to let users make their virtual lookalike as a profile photo, per the details available on an FAQ page.

In 2019, Meta introduced Bitmoji-style 3D avatars to Facebook and Messenger.

The initial rollout was limited to markets including Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada, though the social networking giant later expanded its presence to the U.S. in 2020. Instagram also received avatars in late January.

