Robert Alai defends Charlene Ruto’s smokie kachumbari hustle





Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai has defended Charlene Ruto’s hustle revelation. Charlene had been under fire for claiming that she sold smokie kachumbari while in the university with her father President William Ruto supporting her ‘hustle.’

Charlene who was addressing students at the Daystar University said that the business was profitable then, with her father who at the time was the Deputy President encouraging her.

Her remarks elicited mixed reactions with Kenyans on Twitter calling her out for what they said was an outright lie.

However, Alai has said Charlene has every right to tell her unique story.

“Charlene Ruto has her story. I don’t trust her dad but I trust that she has her unique story. I gladly give her benefit of doubt. She is perfectly OK to narrate her story,” Alai tweeted.

Charlene has been traversing the country advocating for her father’s bottom-up economic model, a key campaign pillar that President Ruto used while seeking the presidential seat. This has seen her urge small-scale business owners to take up the Hustler Fund advising them that it would help boost their businesses.

Late last month, while visiting a milkshake shop in Kariobangi, Charlene strongly advocated for the fund.

“Visited a young hustler’s shop in Kariobangi South today and listened to her story on how she saved enough funds to start her own juice and milkshake shop. With instruments like the Hustler Fund, she will expand her business and grow her income,” she said.

The Hustler Fund, which was launched by President Ruto on November 30, 2022, is intended to provide access to credit for individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSEMs).

Since its launch, Kenyans have borrowed Sh1.381 billion from with the number of loans issued currently standing at 2,346,675 with the government on Saturday saying 5,191,542 people have since registered for the fund.

