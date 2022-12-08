Tsavo plane crash: KWS confirm David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust plane crash





Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed a fixed-wing aircraft crash that occurred in the Kone area along the Tiva in Tsavo East National Park, on December 8, 2022 morning.

The plane belonged to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT), crashed at around 7.15 hours while on patrol in Huri – the northeastern boundary of the park killing both occupants on board.

In a statement, KWS wrote, “Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has learned with deep sorrow about a fixed-wing aircraft crash that occurred in the Kone area along the Tiva in Tsavo East National Park, this morning.

The plane, a Cessna 185 registration number 5Y-DHS, belonged to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT), crashed at around 7.15 hours while on patrol in Huri — the northeastern boundary of the park, regrettably instantly killing both occupants on board.

KWS and DSWT teams are at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

KWS wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased.”

