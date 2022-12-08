Unknown men break into mortuary, steal corpse of 10-year-old minor





Police in Olkalau, Nyandarua County are investigating an incident in which unknown people broke into a mortuary and made away with a corpse.

According to the police, the mortuary attendant, Mr Joseph Mbuthia Githundi, reported that the suspects broke into the morgue and made away with the body of a 10-year-old minor.

The police further said a search was conducted in and outside the morgue and the said body was found in a septic hole. The body was retrieved while still intact and taken back to the morgue.

Also read: Kenya Air Force officer arrested after threatening cops at a police station

In another similarly bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man was recently arrested in connection to an attack that was carried out at Yatta Funeral Home, Machalos County.

A police report seen by Nairobi News, the man was the owner of the piece of land where the morgue is.

Yatta sub-County Police Commander Bernard Rono confirmed the incident, saying the gang broke into the morgue and stabbed the dead bodies before destroying hearses at the facility.

Mr Gideon Mule, the mortuary, accused the landlord of disobeying a court order requiring him to pay Sh7 million.

Also read: Inside the heartfelt apology by Eddie and Paul Ndichu to the Murgor sisters after altercation

According to Mr Mule, the landowner hired goons to throw him out of the premises without first compensating him.

“He wants me to vacate, yet the court was clear he should pay me Sh7 million in order for me to move. Now he has seen the courts are against him, he has reported threats and attacks,” Mr Mule said.

Mr Mule revealed that the Sunday night attack left a hearse destroyed, with one of the bodies being preserved at the facility completely deformed.

Also read: Harmonize in trouble with the government over ‘weed’ song with Konshens