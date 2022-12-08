Inside the heartfelt apology by Eddie and Paul Ndichu to the Murgor sisters after altercation





The Ndichu brothers; Eddie and Paul have penned a heartfelt apology after the much-publicised altercation at Emara Ole Sereni.

In a press statement sent out by Philip Murgor who was representing the parties who were attacked during the October 17, 2021 incident revealed that the criminal charges against them have been dropped.

“The Murgor Sisters have effective today, withdrawn all their complaints against the Ndichu brothers group, and requested the Chief Magistrate through the ODPP, that all the cases relating to the incident in the Chief Magistrates court be withdrawn,” the lawyer stated.

Murgor was representing, sisters Cheryll Murgor and Stephanie Murgor, as well as Samuel Ramdas and Patrick Koech.

“This is to inform the public at large that the Ndichu Brothers have now offered the attached public, an unequivocal apology dated 24/11/2022, to the Murgor Sisters and their companions, in terms that have been duly accepted,” Murgor said in a statement.

Adding, “This marks the end of the unpleasant saga, giving each one of the affected parties an opportunity to enjoy the upcoming holiday season.”

In their public apology, the Ndichu twins said that their actions on the night at the hotel led the the “injury to yourselves and damage to your property”.

The twins were remorseful adding, “We have since then taken time to introspect and self-reflect on the same and acknowledge that given our standing in society, much more was expected of us on how we handled the incident.”

They noted, “The unfortunate experience has taught us invaluable lessons which will certainly guide us going forward.

We do wish to assure you all and Kenyans at large that we shall not engage in or contribute in any way to such incidents in future as we endeavour to do better, as sons, brothers and parents.

Once again, kindly do accept our sincere apologies.”

The written apology seen by Nairobi News was certified by Njenga Kiarie Advocates on December 1, 2022.

