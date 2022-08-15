No room for revenge, says President-elect William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto gives a thumbs up after casting his vote at Kosachei Primary School Polling Station in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on August 09, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

In his opening remarks after being declared President-elect, William Ruto vowed to not only unite all Kenyans as he works with all elected leaders.

Ruto also said he will not discriminate against Kenyans who voted against him.

“I want to promise the people of Kenya that I will run a democratic government and I will work with the opposition to the extent that they oversight the government,” the President-elect said.

He also assured his political opponents that he will not seek revenge.

“I’m acutely aware our country is at the stage where we need all hands on deck. We do not have the luxury to look back, we do not have the luxury to point fingers, we have to work together for a prosperous Kenya,” he said.

Dr. Ruto attributed his victory to God whom he said enabled him to waver the storms to become Kenya’s fifth president.

“I want to thank God that we are here this evening to witness this momentous occasion. I want to thank God that today we have concluded this election. I know that there were predictions I would not get to the ballot, there were predictions we wouldn’t get here but because of God we are here.”

He thanked Kenyans for upholding peace during the electioneering period.

“Gratitude goes to the millions of Kenyans who refused to be boxed into cocoons of ethnicity.”

He further paid tribute to the IEBC, saying they are the hero of the elections.

“I want to congratulate the IEBC for raising the bar and I want to say without any fear of contradiction that Wafula Chebukati is our hero,” Ruto said.

He lauded the IEBC boss for ensuring the electoral process was what he described as free and fair.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141, representing 50.49 percent of the total votes cast.