World leaders congratulate President-elect William Ruto





World leaders have commenced congratulating President-elect William Ruto.

Ruto was on Monday evening announced the winner of the August 9, 2022 polls by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Besides congratulating Ruto, former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo described the polling process as a ‘success’.

I wish to offer my most sincere congratulations to President-Elect of Kenya H.E. @WilliamsRuto and the people of Kenyan following the successful conclusion of the elections. You truly ran an enriching, overpowering campaign & May God help you fulfill your vision for your country. — Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) August 15, 2022

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his confidence in Ruto’s ability to lead Kenya.

Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction 🇿🇼🇰🇪 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 15, 2022

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed added he was looking forward to working with Ruto.