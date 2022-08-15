Join our Telegram Channel
World leaders congratulate President-elect William Ruto

By Amina Wako August 15th, 2022 1 min read

World leaders have commenced congratulating President-elect William Ruto.

Ruto was on Monday evening announced the winner of the August 9, 2022 polls by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Besides congratulating Ruto, former Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo described the polling process as a ‘success’.

 

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his confidence in Ruto’s ability to lead Kenya.

 

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed added he was looking forward to working with Ruto.

