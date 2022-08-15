President-elect William Ruto alters Twitter bio





President-elect William Ruto altered his Twitter bio moments after he was announced the winner of Kenya’s presidential election.

Ruto’s bio now reads; “President-Elect, Republic of Kenya”

His previous bio read: “Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Besides the update, Ruto has also changed his picture status to the one he’s receiving his victory certificate.

Ruto’s victory was announced by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

He beat Raila Odinga who was his closest competitor, alongside George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure to the top prize.

The win was announced in the presence of the President-elect’s wife Rachel, children, and mother.

It resulted in tears of joy and widespread celebrations among his family and friends.

Also present was his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and his family.

The President-elect boasts 5 million followers on the social media platform which he’s used to update the public on his activities, especially during the campaign period, and also criticize his political opponents including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thus, Ruto, 55, is in line to become the country’s fifth president after mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, and Mwai Kibaki (all deceased), plus the retiring Uhuru Kenyatta.

All that stands between him and his swearing in as President is a possible case at the Supreme Court by any of his opponents or an interested citizen.