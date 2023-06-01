Raila, Azimio allies skip Madaraka Day

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga and the opposition coalition’s top leadership have skipped Madaraka Day celebrations that are ongoing at Moi Stadium in Embu.

This development comes in the wake of the collapse of the bipartisan talks to end the political stalemate between Mr Odinga’s Azimio and President William Ruto’s Kenyan Kwanza Alliance.

Mr Odinga’s team pulled out of the talks after the government failed to meet their demands. Azimio had demanded immediate action to lower the cost of living in the country, the preservation of the IEBC’s presidential election servers, an end to the invasion of Azimio affiliates, particularly the Jubilee Party, and the suspension of the IEBC’s selection process.

However, this is not the first time that opposition leaders have snubbed national celebrations under President Ruto’s regime.

President Ruto’s first national day celebrations was on October 20, 2022 which commemorated Mashujaa Day. On that occasion, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was the only opposition leader in attendance at the celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Ahead of the celebrations, Mr Odinga had departed the country on October 16, 2022, for a trip to India.

Meanwhile, even with President Ruto leading the country in commemorating Madaraka Day in Embu, Mr Odinga has not posted anything on his social media accounts regarding the national celebrations.

Also present in Embu is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who arrived in the company of his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, County Governor Cecily Mbarire among other dignitaries.