Raila to address the nation over new evidence of his ‘election victory’

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addressing the media at KICC on August 22, 2022 soon after submitting presidential election petition at the Supreme Court. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga is expected to brief the nation on Monday upon return his to country from South Africa, where he has been for a week now.

Mr Odinga left the country on January 13, 2023 for South Africa where he was scheduled for a series of meetings in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

Speaking about the planned public engagement, Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango said the opposition leader will address the nation in Kamkunji grounds Nairobi over recent disclosures by a whistleblower that he beat President William Ruto in last year’s presidential election.

“The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga will return to the country on Monday, 23rd January 2023. He is expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11 am. Upon arrival, he will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency, for a People’s Baraza consultations with the

Public,” Mr Onyango said.

Early this week, former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni claimed that Azimio la Umoja Coalition is now in possession of fresh evidence of Mr Odinga’s election victory, four months after President William Ruto was sworn into office.

According to Kioni, a whistleblower within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) shared intriguing evidence of how the electoral agency manipulated votes.

Mr Kioni claimed that the whistleblower availed evidence showing Mr Odinga won the elections with 8,170,355 votes against President Ruto’s 5,915,973 votes.

“We now know that Ruto did not win the August poll and there is enough evidence to prove this. We will analyse the document and provide a summary and way forward to our supporters when Raila jets back from South Africa,” said Mr Kioni, who is also the Secretary General of Jubilee Party.

When Dr Ruto was declared President-elect, IEBC said he had garnered 50.49 per cent of the vote against Mr Odinga’s 48.5 per cent.

The whistleblower, Mr Kioni said, identified himself as an IEBC employee and was central to the administration of the 2022 elections. The unnamed individual claims illegal entities were created at the IEBC transmission centre’s back end office to change forms 34B from their original Jpeg form to PDF (portable document format).

