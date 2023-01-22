Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son hospitalized after grisly road accident at JKIA

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on April 27, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Veteran Kenyan politician Kalonzo Musyoka’s son has been involved in a road accident.

The incident was confirmed by Ms Paloma Gatabaki, the spokesperson of the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) command centre.

In a statement, Ms Gatabaki explained that Kevin Musyoka, Kalonzo’s son, was responding well to treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Kelvin’s elder brother Kennedy, who is a EALA lawmaker, also confirmed the incident.

“My brother Kelvin Musyoka is in a stable condition after being involved in an accident at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA),” said the lawmaker who is serving his second term in EALA.

“The family of Kalonzo Musyoka would like to thank all who have called and texted concerning the accident at JKIA involving Kevin. The first responders to the scene were extremely professional and diligent and we thank God for them,” the statement read.

On the morning of Saturday, January 21, 2023, photos of the scene of accident made rounds on various social media sites.

In the photos, Ms Wavinya Ndeti, the Governor of Machakos and a political ally of Musyoka, was seen standing beside the motor vehicle which was involved in the accident.

Governor Ndeti arrived at the scene of the accident after an one hour and was reportedly furious the driver of the lorry was never arrested.

Reports indicate the car was rammed into by a red lorry and the driver of the lorry fled from the scene immediately after the accident.

Nairobi News has established that police officers in the city have launched a manhunt for the driver who is still at large.

