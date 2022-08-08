Raila’s campaign billboards pulled down in Nairobi

A billboard bearing Odinga's image is pulled down in Nairobi following the end of the campaign season. PHOTO: Mercy Simiyu

The Nairobi County government has pulled down all billboards and banners bearing political messages.

The workers undertaking this exercise told Nairobi News they were under instructions from various agencies.

Among the billboards pulled down includes those bearing the images of presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto, plus gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja and Polycarp Igathe.

The activity comes two days after the end of campaigns in the country ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) has warned all candidates to desist from campaigning in any form after the Saturday deadlines, where Odinga held a mammoth rally at Kasarani while Ruto countered with a similar event at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

And with the clock ticking toward the polls, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has deployed a mission to observe the elections in 11 out of the 47 counties.

IGAD also commended IEBC for the preparedness ahead of the poll and exuded confidence it will oversee a credible poll.

Some 22.1 million Kenyans have been registered to participate in the poll. They will elect the next president following the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term, alongside governors, senators, women representatives, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

Besides Odinga ad Ruto, Roots party candidate George Wajackoyah and his Agano counterpart Wahiga Mwaure are also gunning to succeed President Kenyatta.

The Head of State has meanwhile rallied his support behind Odinga.