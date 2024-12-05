Rapper Kristoff returns to music scene with ‘Asubuhi na Mapema’





Rapper Kristoff has made a grand return to the music scene with a festive season anthem titled Asubuhi na Mapema.

The track, a collaboration with fellow rapper and Gen Z sensation Trio Mio, promises to be a dancefloor favorite as Kenyans gear up for the festive season.

Speaking ahead of the release, Kristoff shared the inspiration behind the song.

He emphasized the need for joy and good vibes during the festive season.

“This has been a tough year for many Kenyans. We have been through so much in our country. Now that things seem to have calmed down a bit, I decided it was the right time to release a song. I reached out to Trio and we just felt the need to lift everyone’s spirits by getting them on the dance floor for this feel-good end-of-the-year release,” said Kristoff.

Known for his ability to create music that resonates with fans, Kristoff explained that his return to the charts was fueled by popular demand.

“Most of my fans have been asking me to give them this kind of song. They’ve known me for some big hits over the years and it was only fair to give the masses what they wanted,” he added.

Trio Mio was also excited about the collaboration.

“Working with Kristoff has been such a fun experience. I’m glad we were able to align our signs and visions to create this beautiful hit. Kristoff, like me, is known for getting Kenyans on the dance floor, and the moment we linked up, we knew that’s what we were going to do,” said Trio Mio.

Stephen Dezz Aoll, who is part of the production, reflected on the process that led to the song’s release.

“I am happy that we were able to achieve this collaboration. A lot was going on behind the scenes to get to this massive release. I’ve been sitting on this song for a long time because we didn’t want to rush it, we wanted to release it at the perfect time and there’s no better time than now”.

The accompanying music video was shot and produced by Lynke Junior of Film Brand Studios.