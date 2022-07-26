Rapper Nicki Minaj hits 200 million followers Instagram

Nicki Minaj at the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. FILE | AFP

Singer Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, aka Nicki Minaj, is the first woman rapper to hit 200 million viewers on Instagram.

This great milestone for the 39-year-old songstress is associated with her being very active on social media and continuous direct interactions with her fans.

She keeps posting her latest releases on various social media platforms, something that has made her attract millions of viewers.

She started off her rap career at an early age in her native New York.

The rapper who was formerly known as “Nicki Maraj” released her debut mixtape ‘Playtime Is Over in 2007 – when she was around 22.

The Young Money rapper teased fans in 2017 with the release of three new songs namely No Frauds, Regret in Your Tears and Changed It.

Hit songs on the album include Chun-Li, Bed with Ariana Grande, Barbie Dreams, and Good Form.

In 2014 she released her hit single Anaconda and quickly followed it up with a video that ‘broke the internet’.

She stripped down to her gym gear in the racy viral video that currently has almost a billion views on YouTube.

Currently, the Celebrity’s Net Worth is estimated to be over Sh9 billion.

Nicki Minaj also owns various savvy business moves, including ventures into the tech and alcohol markets.

She has starred in a number of films and animations like “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” “The Other Woman” and “Ice Age: A Continental Drift.” Picture: YouTube

This comes a few hours after David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido, hinted that he is working on a project with Nicki Minaj.