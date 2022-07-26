Senior prosecutor found dead in his house





Police in Nairobi have launched investigation into the death of a senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution whose decomposing body found in his house.

Fredrick Ashimosi Shitiambasi, 47, who was attached to the Prosecution Training Institute, was discovered dead at his house in Nairobi by neighbours.

According to a police statement, the deceased was unwell and on sick leave. The body was discovered after neighbours detected a foul smell that was emanating from his house.

The police who arrived at the scene had to break the door which was locked from inside. The body of the deceased was found on his bed. He is suspected to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning since a charcoal jiko was found beside his bed. Police believe the deceased died a few days ago.

The body was moved to the mortuary ahead of the planned postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death.