Reuben Kigame to contest presidency with woman running mate

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

A day after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition unveiled Martha Karua as its running in the August 9 General Election, independent presidential candidate Reuben Kigame has similarly unveiled a woman running mate.

The renowned gospel musician on Tuesday unveiled Ms Ngendo Kamau, who hails from Gîthingithia, as his running mate.

While making the announcement, Kigame said he and his running mate are aspiring to bring hope to Kenya and unite a deeply divided nation.

“We are determined that Kenyans must have a better choice than the so-called two horses,” Kigame said.

He described his running mate as a wonderful visionary with a heart for the citizens of our great country.

“Building Kenya means building citizens, women and men and securing the future of our children. That’s what my DP Irene Ngendo Kamau and I stand for.”

While accepting her appointment, Ms Kamau said that she is ready to campaign with Kigame and serve Kenyans.

“I will serve my president Reuben Kigame, the government and the wonderful people of Kenya diligently and hold myself accountable to the people,” she said.

Mr Kigame made public his interest in the country’s top seat back in April 2021, with the aim of giving Kenyans alternative leadership and a fresh start.

Another presidential candidate who has unveiled a woman running mate is George Wajackoyah, who named the 35-year-old Justina Wangui Wamae as his deputy.