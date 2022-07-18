REVEALED: Why Alai and Sifuna fought in the presence of Raila

Azimio politicians Robert Alai (in dark shades) and Edwin Sifuna (in white shirt) at a rally. PHOTO: COURTESY

Edwin Sifuna has denied reports he was injured and hospitalized after the public tussle with controversial blogger Robert Alai at the weekend.

Sifuna, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general, was spotted in a scuffle with Alai, who is vying for the Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat, during a rally in Nairobi attended by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and her running mate Martha Karua.

Sifuna, who is gunning for the Nairobi Senator seat, has laughed off reports Alai injured him.

“People are saying I am admitted and others even say I am dead. Please pray for something else,” said Sifuna.

Alai has meanwhile suggested the scuffle occurred because Sifuna does not respect him.

“Let respect prevail. If they don’t give it, insist on everyone being respected- poor or rich, young or old,” he wrote on social media.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Alai and Sifuna are seen grabbing each other at a rally, forcing Odinga to shout the controversial blogger’s name in an attempt to calm him down.

Nairobi News understands the scuffle occurred after Alai learnt that Sifuna was planning to deny him a chance to address the event in his ward.