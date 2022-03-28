Rich Mavoko features Nviiri the Storyteller in his latest album ‘Fundi’





Tanzanian superstar Rich Mavoko has featured Kenyan singer Nviiri the Storyteller in his latest album Fundi which was released on Friday.

The Messi of Bongo Flava says he is excited to share this project with the world as he has been working on it for a little over a year now.

The album also features Fid Q, Hart the Band amongst many others.

The singer who popped onto the scene almost two decades ago with Roho yangu, which topped various charts on radio and TV stations alike in the region for more than 2 years is promising to bring that secret sauce to Fundi as well.

Fundi has an eclectic sound with genres ranging from his signature Bongo sound to South Africa’s latest sound, Amapiano.

The album was dropped at a star-studded listening party attended by the likes of Alikiba, AY, Mwana Fa, Fid Q, Abdukiba amongst other A-list celebrities in Dar- es- Salaam.

No expense has been spared in the making of Fundi he promised.

Award-winning producers in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa were engaged in the making of the music. The album features top-tier songwriters like Dex of Hart the Band, and videos and visuals from award-winning South African producers like Edible Eleven, who have also worked with Darassa and Alikiba respectively.

During the album launch, the singer revealed that he had signed to Ziiki Media as their first label artist.

The Ziiki – Warner label known for its deals with heavyweights like Diamond and his Wasafi stable, Alikiba and his Kings Music stable, Harmonise and his Konde gang amongst other huge acts ventured into a label early pandemic.

“We love Rich Mavoko’s music and wanted to give him our best effort as a label. We decided to concentrate on his album before announcing so that we can follow the momentum with actual actions,” said Arun Nagar the C.E.O of Ziiki Media.

Kiboko ft Nviiri The Storyteller. Overall, Fundi honors Rich Mavoko’s ability to create distinctive, rich, and strong works of art that are simultaneously joyous, warm, and sensual. It also stresses the musician’s pivotal role in preserving the essence of Bongo Flava while ensuring its contemporary relevance.