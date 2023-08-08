RIP: MCA Elijah Osiemo’s friends eulogize him as a family man

County assembly Majority Leader, Elijah Osiemo Thomas who died in the accident and the vehicle ferrying Nyamira MCAs - Duke Masira of Nyamira Township Ward and Priscillah Nyatichi, a nominated MCA - at the escarpment route in Maai Mahiu. PHOTO| COURTESY

Grief has enveloped the Nyamira county assembly and the entire region after the untimely demise of the county assembly Majority Leader, Elijah Osiemo Thomas.

Elijah, also a member of the county assembly for Nyamaiya ward, tragically lost his life in a road accident that occurred on Monday, 7 August, evening.

Elijah’s significant contributions to his constituents and the county at large have left a lasting impact, making his passing all the more devastating.

Away from politics, Elijah has been described as a very diligent father of three and a husband to his wife who is not so active on her social media.

On his Facebook platforms, he frequently shared photos of his wife and their three children.

“Easy-going gentleman, ready to make friends from all over and loved his family. We pray that those little angels left behind be surrounded by the mercies of God to grow,” an online user identified as Makana wrote.

Reports indicate that Elijah was traveling with two fellow members of the county assembly on the Mai Mahiu – Naivasha road when the accident occurred.

Tragically, he lost his life at the scene, while the other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The injured MCAs, Duke Masira of Nyamira Township Ward and Priscillah Nyatichi, a nominated MCA, were promptly rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The trio was en-route to Nairobi for an important meeting, as revealed by the office of the governor.

Nyamira county governor Amos Nyaribo conveyed the heartbreaking news with heavy hearts.

In his message, he hailed Elijah as a devoted public servant who tirelessly pursued change for the betterment of his constituents and the broader Nyamira County community.

The governor extended his condolences to Elijah’s family during this difficult time and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured MCAs.

President William Ruto has also sent a condolence message to the family of the late Elijah.

The Head of State eulogised Osiemo as a young and industrious leader who dedicated himself to the betterment of his constituents.

“We join the people of Nyamira in mourning the passing of County Majority Leader Elijah Osiemo following a road accident Monday evening.”

