Government promises to issues passports within 5 days, but KOT cannot stomach it

By Hilary Kimuyu August 8th, 2023 2 min read

As Kenyans continue to suffer delays in acquiring passports, the government is now promising better days.

The Ministry of Interior on Monday released updated guidelines for critical services, including a promise to reduce the processing time for passports.

The ministry plans to process all passport applications within five working days.

The ministry led by Kithure Kindiki now says that providing superior service hinges on the feedback from Kenyans.

The announcement comes amid uproar by Kenyans over the delays in acquiring passports at the hands of the constant breakdown of printing machines at Nyayo House.

Applicants have sustained delays of over six months, with others taking to social media to call out the government for the delay with some saying they have been prevented from travelling for medical and education purposes.

The delay in passport processing is being attributed to corruption within the Department of Immigration as well as malfunctions with the printing machines.

In a statement issued in June, the Interior CS said the backlog was occasioned by the breaking down of the printing machine and also that the immigration department was experiencing a shortage of printing materials.

Kindiki said 42,000 passport applications were yet to be processed by the office in June and promised to clear the backlog within 21 days, the CS indicated that at the centre of the backlog is a piece of faulty printing equipment, which he vowed to fix within seven days.

“I plead for patience from all those seeking services at the Immigration department. Within 7 days, the faulty printing equipment will be fixed. 60,000 booklets were delivered last Friday and will be used to deal with the backlog of 42,000 passport applications,” he said then.

Despite the promises, Kenyans took to social media to raise doubts about whether the declaration will amount to anything.

Some spoke of delays that date as far back as last year.

