Robert Burale: I’ve not had sex in nine years





Robert Burale says he’s been abstaining from sex since 2013.

Burale, a motivational speaker and talk show host explained, in a recent interview, that he’s decided not to engage in sex since his marriage broke down nine years ago.

“My values will not allow me,” he explained.

“It’s not like I don’t sleep around because I don’t have offers. I have offers like malaria tablets three times a day.”

The revelation is a sudden change in stance as Burale had, in an earlier interview, disclosed how he lived an extravagant sex life while he studying in the UK where women would throw themselves at him.

However, contrary to his celibate nature, the famed preacher is known to praise sex in marriage arguing that it is important.

“Sex is very important in marriage even for us born-again believers but it’s not everything. I have been celibate since my marriage ended in 2013. But it is God,” the preacher said

Still in 2021, while speaking to Churchill in a one-on-one interview, Burale revealed that he has plans to remarry soon.

“Do I intend to get married? Yes, 1,050%. I’m a Luhya man. I don’t have the grace to be single. Keep your eyes open, keep your ears on the ground. You just never know,” he said.

He further stated that marriage is a gift from God and that it’s meant to be enjoyed in life.

“Marriage is a good and God’s idea and there are some things you have to enjoy in life. In heaven, we’ll just be worshipping with the 24 elders.”

The celebrated motivational speaker further revealed that the reason behind his desire to remarry is companionship. “After preaching the gospel, there is an emptiness you feel. You have to come back to a wife. The body is tired you need someone to massage you and you enjoy the benefits of marriage and it can be lonely,” he said.

He added, “To be honest with you, and that’s why I’m saying, when I remarry, I’ll revenge everywhere in every way in the boardroom and bedroom.”