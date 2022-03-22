Woman in court for confronting ‘husband snatcher’

Eunice Moraa at the Kibera Law Courts. She was charged with confronting a woman she accused of snatching her husband. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A woman who allegedly insulted her neighbour after accusing her of snatching her husband has been charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

At Kibera law courts, Eunice Moraa is accused of insulting the complainant at Southlands slums in Langata on March 13, 2022.

She accused her of snatching her husband and making him spend more time with her.

Trouble stated when the complainant and Ms Moraa’s daughter had an argument at the water kiosk as they were fetching water. She went to their home and reported to her mother.

Moraa and her daughter went to the complainant’s house where they allegedly insulted her and broke her bucket.

The matter was reported to village elders who intervened but Moraa declined to pay for the bucket as agreed and was reported to the police.

Moraa denied the charges before principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh20, 000. The matter will be mentioned on April 6.