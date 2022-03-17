Ruto allies turn heat on Raila after Arsenal loss

Raila Odinga follows the proceedings during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London. PHOTO: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have had a go at Raila Odinga after the opposition leader witnessed Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Odinga who is in London for a series of engagements is a known Arsenal fan and had predicted his team to carry the day in this English Premier League match.

Chatham House address: Raila Odinga predicts the scores in Arsenal vs. Liverpool match which plays at 11:15pm East African Time. Video | Courtesy of Chatham House. pic.twitter.com/inVqNegs1g — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) March 16, 2022

But it was not to be, as goals from Diogo Jota and Robert Firmino sealed the deal for the Merseyside club who are competing against Manchester City for this year’s league title.

Odinga was accompanied by a number of politicians including Hassan Joho, James Orengo, Peter Kenneth and trade unionist Francis Atwoli.

Also in attendance were Odinga’s two kids Winnie and Raila Junior.

All in all a great experience, we played well but lost 2-0 to the better team on the night @Arsenal #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/3gQT4nMZVL — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) March 16, 2022

Eventually, Arsenal’s loss did not only heartbreak Odinga. It excited his political enemies most of whom rushed to Twitter to express their opinion.

Liverpool turning up in UDA colors wasn't a coincidence to beat Arsenal, it was to show Raila Odinga that losing will always be part of his daily basis components, he will always lose no matter the people around him.

Hail the yellow color. pic.twitter.com/5CULJr8MwL — Hustler OGH. (@HustlerOGH) March 17, 2022

Asante Baba. You Predicted pale @ChathamHouse that ARSENAL would win 2-0. You appeared at the Director's box dressed in RED like your team. Liverpool appeared in YELLOW. As it always is, when you turn up…. pic.twitter.com/XxAsI53dWk — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) March 16, 2022