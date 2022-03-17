Join our Telegram Channel
Ruto allies turn heat on Raila after Arsenal loss

By Mercy Simiyu March 17th, 2022 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have had a go at Raila Odinga after the opposition leader witnessed Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Odinga who is in London for a series of engagements is a known Arsenal fan and had predicted his team to carry the day in this English Premier League match.

But it was not to be, as goals from Diogo Jota and Robert Firmino sealed the deal for the Merseyside club who are competing against Manchester City for this year’s league title.

Odinga was accompanied by a number of politicians including Hassan Joho, James Orengo, Peter Kenneth and trade unionist Francis Atwoli.

Also in attendance were Odinga’s two kids Winnie and Raila Junior.

Eventually, Arsenal’s loss did not only heartbreak Odinga. It excited his political enemies most of whom rushed to Twitter to express their opinion.

 

 

 

 

