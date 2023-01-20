Ruto calls on African leaders to remove trade barriers for continent’s growth

President William Ruto with Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan in State House Dar es Salaam on October 10, 2022. POOL

President William Ruto has urged African leaders to eliminate trade barriers between nations for the continent’s economic growth.

The head of state however said this will only be realized if African leaders come together and forge partnership to spur development.

“African countries must work towards the elimination of trade barriers and offer leadership in creating momentum for their economic growth,” President Ruto said.

The president made the remarks on Friday after holding bilateral talks with African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting was also attended by Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary, Mr Moses Kuria, Defense Cabinet Secretary Mr Aden Duale, Dr Monicah Juma the Kenya Kwanza administration National Security Advisor, among other top government officials.

President Ruto however said by implementing the Agenda 2063 blueprint, Africa will become a free trade continent hence stimulating economic growth.

“Through the implementation of the Agenda 2063, we will make intra-African trade a reality…Held talks with the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki at the State House, Nairobi,” the president said via his social media accounts.

Since he was sworn in September last year, following his election victory, President Ruto has visited a number of countries across the globe in a bid to to improve diplomatic relations between Kenya and other nations.

The East African Community (EAC) is one of the leading regional economic organizations in Sub-Saharan Africa, and has made great strides in recent years toward integrating the economies of its member states.

EAC member countries have also established a free trade area and a customs union, and are currently working toward a common market.

Retired Kenyan president, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta spearheaded the unity campaign for a free trade community. Before retiring, he served a one-year term as the EAC chair.

