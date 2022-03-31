‘Ruto offered Raila half of government to kick out Uhuru’
Deputy President William Ruto offered Mr Raila Odinga and his ODM associates half of all senior government positions in return for helping the DP topple President Kenyatta soon after the 2017 elections, a key confidante of Mr Odinga has revealed to the Nation in an interview that could dramatically escalate the hostility between Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto.
Mr Junet Mohamed, also the national coordinator for the Azimio la Umoja coalition, says in the interview that he was part of the team discussing the impeachment proposals with DP Ruto.
He adds that Mr Odinga was offered the position of Deputy President in the talks, with Ruto assuming leadership of the country in a post-Kenyatta era in 2018.
His dramatic revelations come a day after Mr Odinga denied claims by the DP that he schemed the ouster of President Kenyatta.
Mr Mohamed says the ouster plot, which he claims was mooted by the DP, would have seen the President hounded out of office just days into his second term.
The Constitution provides that the Deputy President takes over as President for the remainder of a term should the incumbent be removed from office. Read more here