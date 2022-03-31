‘Ruto offered Raila half of government to kick out Uhuru’

President Uhuru Kenyatta looks on as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga shake hands during a past meeting at the DP’s residence. Photo | Pool

Deputy President William Ruto offered Mr Raila Odinga and his ODM associates half of all senior government positions in return for helping the DP topple President Kenyatta soon after the 2017 elections, a key confidante of Mr Odinga has revealed to the Nation in an interview that could dramatically escalate the hostility between Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto.