Ruto revisits rigging claims ahead of August polls

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto has again warned unnamed people not to rig the August 2022 polls.

Ruto spoke during a series of rallies in Narok.

He reiterated that nobody has the capacity to steal his votes and should, thus, not dare.

“I’ve been Deputy President for nine years. If there’s a system in place that will be used to steal my votes then I should be aware,” he said.

“If you look at me, do I appear like someone whose victory can be taken away?” he posed.

The sentiments come days after Ruto publicly apologized to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans for his shortcomings.

The DP also assured Kenyans that he will do his part to ensure the August 2022 polls are peaceful.

The rigging claims appear somehow of a contrast though.

In 2021, the DP expressed confidence the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would oversee a credible poll even if the body was chaired by Raila Odinga’s brother Oburu Odinga.

And while on a trip to the USA months ago, the DP called on the Western world to help ensure the elections in Kenya are free and fair while suggesting that plans are underway to rig the polls.

“The problem we’re facing as a country at the moment is powerful forces who’re hellbent on ensuring Kenyans don’t exercise their democratic right on August 9,” said Ruto.

And Ruto’s lieutenants, led by Turkana governor Josphat Nanok have questioned what they say is the involvement of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru in the polls.

Nanok has even publicly called for Mucheru’s resignation but the CS has maintained he will work to ‘protect’ Odinga’s votes.