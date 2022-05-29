WATCH: Sonko now asks Kenyans to ‘forgive’ him

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate, Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has publicly asked anyone he might have wronged for forgiveness.

The controversial politician spoke at a meeting conveyed by all political aspirants in Mombasa,

Sonko is eyeing the Mombasa gubernatorial seat, but his candidature has hogged with several challenges, and opposed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Chief Justice and a group of activists.

“If I have ever wronged you, please forgive me,” said Sonko, who is known to have a foul mouth.

Additionally, he asked leaders to preach peace and respect other contestants while at it.

“From today let’s respect each other and everyone should ask for votes based on their manifestos and their ideas to Kenyans. Let’s avoid abuses,” he offered.

Adding that he did not want a repeat of 2007-2008 post election violence, Sonko pleaded with Mombasa residents to also maintain peace.

The flamboyant politician was impeached as Nairobi governor and is battling several corruption cases in court.

Recently he was accused of being a dead beat dad but has said he is willing to take care of the baby while accusing the woman of extortion.

Sonko’s apology comes days after Deputy President William Ruto asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans to forgive him for the wrongs he did during his nine year tenure as the defacto number two.

“I also know that serving as a Deputy President, I may have fallen short of the expectations of my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta. My good friend, I ask for your forgiveness,” said Dr Ruto.

He also said he forgave those he said had hurt him.

“I also know that in this journey, many people have hurt me but in this prayer breakfast, I forgive everybody. I want us to go into this election free of the debt of heart and free of the debt of forgiveness.”