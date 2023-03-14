Ruto’s progressive raid to Raila’s stronghold, who’s next?





President William Ruto has continued to make progressive inroads to the areas perceived to be strongholds of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader, Mr Raila Odinga.

On Monday, the President hosted over 30 leaders from the Nyanza region, who seem to have parted ways with the Azimio leader.

The meeting comes at the time when the Azimio leader intensifies the campaigns of defiance against the government of President Ruto, which he claims to be an illegitimate government.

The State House meeting, which was also attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saw several former leaders, including Dr Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Okoth Obado (Migori), and Jack Ranguma who is the former Kisumu County Governor attending the meeting.

Others included former MPs Rose Nyamunga (Kisumu), Fred Outa (Nyando), Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda), Martin Ogindo (Rangwe), John Pesa (Migori), Omondi Anyanga (Nyatike), and former Police Spokesman Charles Owino among others.

The President said that the meeting was part of his plans to work with all the leaders across the country irrespective of their political divide.

“We will work with all leaders from across the political divide to transform our economy and uplift millions of Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. We believe this leadership model is the right approach for a stronger and more prosperous nation,” President Ruto said.

This also comes days after the court upheld the win of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, which had been challenged by Dr Kidero who vied for the seat as an Independent candidate.

The former Police Spokesperson had expressed interest in the Siaya County governor race but dropped towards elections and has now joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

President Ruto’s meeting comes after a similar engagement with a section of MPs who are allied to Mr Odinga, which Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda led.

Other MPs who met with the President last month include Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Paul Abuor (Rongo), and Mark Nyamita OF Uriri.

On the other, Mr Odinga has termed President Ruto’s meeting as a charm offensive that only seeks to benefit the people who meet with him and not for development, as said by the MPs who met with the President.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo are the President’s right men in the Nyanza region.

It is a matter of waiting and seeing before the country knows who among Mr Odinga’s loyals will cross the line and join the current administration.

