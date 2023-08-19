Sales lady sued for stealing coffins and funeral accessories

Moureen Khikani was brought before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi to answer to charges of stealing two coffins and 26 coffin handles. PHOTO| RICHARD MUNGUTI

Moureen Khikani was brought before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi to answer to charges of stealing two coffins and 26 coffin handles. PHOTO| RICHARD MUNGUTI





In a surprising turn of events, a sales lady employed by St Augustine Funeral Services, a company specialising in last-respect services for the deceased, has found herself facing charges for the alleged theft of coffins and accessories.

Moureen Khikani, the accused, was brought before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi to answer to charges of stealing two coffins and 26 coffin handles, collectively valued at Sh207,000.

As the courtroom proceedings unfolded, Moureen Khikani, a mother of one, stood in the dock, her demeanor marked by shyness. Her attention was firmly focused as the court clerk read aloud the charge filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Moureen promptly denied the charges brought against her. The prosecution, led by Ms Virginia Kariuki, alleged that between May 7-12, 2022, at the St Augustine Funeral Services premises located at Kenyatta Market in Nairobi County, Moureen stole two coffins worth Sh90,000. In addition to this, she was accused of stealing 26 pieces of coffin holders valued at Sh117,000.

According to Ms Kariuki, the coffins, and accessories in question were the property of St Augustine Funeral Services, making the allegations a case of theft from the company itself.

A defense lawyer representing Moureen applied for her release on reasonable bail terms.

“The accused is a single mother and her child relies on her for upkeep,” the lawyer stated, adding, “free her on reasonable bail terms.”

Ms Kariuki did not oppose the bail plea, paving the way for the magistrate to determine the terms of release.

Expressing the constitutional right to bail for every accused person, the magistrate granted Moureen bail set at Sh250,000 with one surety.

Additionally, he offered an alternative cash bail option of Sh100,000, accompanied by one contact person.

The case is scheduled for mention on August 30, 2023, during which pre-trial directions will be provided.

