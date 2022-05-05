Samia Suluhu: Fuel in Tanzania is cheaper than in New York





Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has urged citizens to appreciate efforts she’s made to regulate fuel prices.

In an interview with the local media, Suluhu further suggested the price of fuel in Dar es Salaam, the country’s port city, was cheaper than in established economies such as the USA.

She also says there is not much that can be done to lower the costs.

“People are complaining about the cost of fuel in Tanzania, the other day I was in the USA and the cost of fuel is higher than it is in Tanzania,” she argued.

Fuel prices in the East African nation have consistently increased in the past few months.

The latest showing suggests Sh158.31 and diesel Sh163.85 per litre at the pump in Dar es Salaam, up from Sh143.88 and Sh135.88 respectively in April.

The retail price for kerosene in Dar es Salaam will be Sh156.50 per litre compared to Sh134.88 April and Sh111.09 in March.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol retails at Sh144.62 a litre up from Sh134.72, diesel at Sh125.5 up from Sh115.6 while kerosene also shot up to Sh113.55 per litre.