Samia Suluhu sacks police boss at midnight

By Freya Wanjiku July 20th, 2022 1 min read

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu sacked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and dispatched him to Zimbabwe as an envoy.

Sirro who’s been named Tanzania’s ambassador to Zimbabwe will be replaced by Camillus Wambura.

Prior to his appointment, Sirro was the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss.

Additionally, Suluhu announced a number of changes in the security organs, with Ramadhan Hamisi Kingai appointed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The new appointees are set to be sworn in at State House Chamwino, Dodoma on Wednesday.

The outgoing IGP who was one of the remnants of the late President John Maguguli’s regime is said to have been very unpopular and authoritarian in the public eye.

The late-night sackings and appointments have made critics suggest Suluhu could be taking up some of the late Magufuli’s habits. Suluhu’s move is not illegal though.

Magufuli was also known to make high-level changes in his government at midnight.

Incidentally, Suluhu the first female president in East Africa, also announced his former boss President Magufuli’s death late in the night.

Last year Suluhu also appointed January Makamba who had been dismissed for criticizing her predecessor as energy minister in a cabinet reshuffle that was announced overnight.

