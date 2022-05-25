Saumu Sonko pens sweet birthday message to her adopted brother Satrine





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s firstborn daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has showered praise on her adopted brother Satrine Osinya on his 10th birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Saumu said Satrine has been a source of great joy to the Sonko family over the years.

“Since you came into our lives you have brought nothing but happiness. May you grow to be a God fearing man and may God’s blessings forever follow you. Happy birthday dear brother, we love you,” she wrote.

Sonko’s wife Primrose Mbuvi also shared her warm birthday wishes.

“Son, you are our greatest blessing! May your 10th birthday and all your tomorrow’s be blessed with everything good in life 🙏 Happy 10th Birthday! I love you my son and I will always, Always ❤️U 😍.”

In 2018 Sonko lit up social media after sharing pictures of a brand new Mercedes Benz sports utility vehicle that he claimed to have bought Satrine who was turning six years at the time. He said the car would be used to chauffeur the young boy around the city.

Sonko adopted Satrine and his elder brother, Moses Gift Osinya, after their mother died in the Likoni church terror attack of March 23, 2014.

With a bullet lodged in his head, Satrine miraculously survived the attack at Joy in Jesus Church which claimed the lives of six people.

He later underwent a surgery to remove the bullet and was subsequently adopted by the former governor.