Sharon Mundia: I’ve completely lost it





Fashion and lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia has revealed that she is not happy at the moment. Consequently, Mundia, who is popularly known as This Is Ess on her vlog, is taking a break from blogging.

Ms Mundia made the revelations on her Instagram stories, saying she hopes the break will help her release the pent up anxiety and panic thoughts she has been carrying in her head.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my career, the work that I do and I’ve just started to find myself questioning what I’m doing, why I’m doing it, if it matters… and the thing is, this isn’t the first time I’ve had such thoughts,” she said.

“I just don’t really feel clear on the direction my career is taking. Whether my work has any meaning or impact, just all these kind of existential type of questions, what I’m doing with my life and I think for a while there I had decided to focus purely on my job.”

She also expressed unhappiness with the direction her career is taking.

“I had a conversation that helped me realise that the biggest thing for me is that I’ve completely lost track of my ‘why’. I had was very clear on that right after the 1 year break that I took from content creation about 5 years ago and came back with such clarity. In fact in the last week or so I’ve been wondering if that’s what I need to do again.

“So maybe what I need is a few weeks to just sit with this and think through things. Because I’m not happy with where things are. I’m really not happy. I’ve struggled with sleep, food and just on many other fronts. I want to do right by myself.”

The award-winning fashion and lifestyle blogger has been blogging for several years now in what started out as a hobby and turned it into a great passion for her.

In an interview with Daily Nation, Mundia once said that she is scared of coming second.

“I almost always turn everything into a competition. When I was younger, especially in high school, I may have stepped on many people’s toes,” Ms Mundia who used to host Living with Ess on NTV.

At the time, she said it was her good upbringing and doing her best in school that grounded her in an age where women, especially socialites, post nude pictures to get their fifteen minutes of fame.

“I am not fixated on being obsessively rich but having a secure future. I set goals each year for my investments and blog,” she said.