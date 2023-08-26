Siaya Governor James Orengo no longer picks my calls – Obama now says





Siaya Governor James Orengo’s once amicable relationship with Malik Obama, the elder brother of former United States President Barack Obama, appears to have disintegrated in the wake of a family dispute.

Obama revealed that Governor Orengo ceased answering his calls shortly after the burial of their mother on April 13, 2021.

He voiced his concerns in a tweet, addressing Governor Orengo directly.

He urged the governor, who is in his first term, to consider the state of Nyangoma Kogelo Market Center, a place of significance as it is known as the ancestral village of the 44th President of the USA, Barack Obama Sr.

In his tweet, Obama wrote, “Mr Orengo, you no longer pick my calls ever since you attended my mother’s burial. You came and left. Kindly, for the sake of brotherhood can you do something about Nyangoma Kogelo Market Center. This place is completely dilapidated. The village Barrack Obama’s so called father.”

Also read: Obama Estate man on trial for threatening to kill his mother

He expressed his disappointment in the deterioration of the market center, considering Governor Orengo’s close alliance with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Obama believed that Governor Orengo, as a prominent political figure in Siaya, should contribute to the development of the area.

Obama further stated, “We will remember you when all the chatter and noise (politics) is over.”

Obama’s series of critical tweets directed at his sibling escalated earlier this month when he shared a throwback photo of the two during their pre-political era.

He captioned the image in a way that negatively the former US president Barack Obama.

Additionally, Malik shared a collage featuring himself alongside the former US President, labeling Barack Obama a traitor. In his tweets, he expressed his desire to simply be an elder brother to Barack but felt rejected by him.

Also read: Obama’s personal chef found dead near ex-president’s family home